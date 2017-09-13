'Road to Recovery' helping cancer patients reach appointments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Battling cancer is one of the toughest fights a person can be involved in. However, one organization is helping to make that battle a little easier.

The Road to Recovery program, offered by the American Cancer Society, helps provide transportation for cancer patients who need a ride to their chemotherapy appointments. The backbone of the program are the volunteers that offer the transportation, and includes people right here in central Illinois.

Mary Murphy, a retired school bus driver, is a Road to Recovery volunteer driver. Instead of driving students to school, she now donates her time to make sure cancer patients are make to receive their treatments.

"To me, it's fulfilling that you know you are helping someone who actually needs help with something," said Murphy.

The American Cancer Society is always looking for volunteer drivers for the Road to Recovery program. If you would like to volunteer, or for more information about this program, click here.