Dream Flights lifting spirits of local veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation provided a special experience for veterans living at Evergreen Senior Living and Eagle Ridge of Decatur.

Officials say they brought a Boeing Stearman biplane for veterans to take their "Dream Flights" in. The Boeing Stearman biplane was used to help train military aviators in the 1940s.

This experience is provided free of charge to seniors and veterans in long-term care facilities. Ageless Aviation Foundation President Darryl Fisher says the flights have a profound effect on the veterans who experience them.

"It's powerful. We think of it as a little airplane flight, but to our veterans and seniors, it's very significant," said Fisher.

