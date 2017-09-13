Organization lifting spirits of local veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation provided a special experience for veterans living at Eagle Ridge of Decatur.

Officials say they brought a Boeing Stearman biplane for five veterans to check out. The Boeing Stearman biplane was used to help train military aviators in the 1940s.

This experience is provided free of charge to seniors and veterans in long-term care facilities, courtesy of the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

