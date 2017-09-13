Challenger surfaces in Douglas County sheriff race

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Douglas County’s sheriff is facing a challenge for the seat.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor will run against incumbent Fred Galey in the 2018 election. Victor has served a long career as coroner after taking that post in 1994.

Galey worked for the Las Vegas Police Department for 27 years before coming out of retirement and taking the Douglas County job. He’s a graduate of Tuscola High School.

The newspaper says Victor, 63, believes his experience dealing with family grief and the needs of crime victims in the coroner role will translate well to serving as sheriff. If he wins, Victor says he will stay in his current role until taking over office.

Victor’s accomplishments include the creation of the Ace Ambulance Service in 1973 and the opening of the Douglas County Annex Building. He also serves as director of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency.

The News-Gazette reports Galey, 61, has done work relating to drug issues. He’s worked on a way to allow people to turn in prescription drugs at the sheriff’s office and created a program to help jail inmates overcome addiction through e-cigarettes.

Victor says he wants to see a greater presence from the sheriff’s office in rural parts of Douglas County, adding the office is “responsible” for all land in the area. Galey has done some work to increase the police presence in the county, adding a police dog in recent years.