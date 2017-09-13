Decatur set to gain flight travel expansion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Commercial flights out of Decatur are set to expand in the near future.

St. Louis company Air Choice One says it plans to open flights to St. Louis and Chicago out of Decatur. The program will use two planes, a Beechcraft 1900 and Cessna Grand Caravan, to conduct 36 round trips per week through Decatur.

"Since Air Choice One began our partnership in Decatur in 2009, we've demonstrated our ability to provide reliable, convenient air service to the community and have experienced dramatic growth in the market averaging over 15,000 passengers per year,” said Air Choice One CEO Shane Storz. “We are excited for the opportunity to not only continue our service to the Decatur community, but also to offer the region access to locations such as Chicago and St. Louis that are great destinations for vacation and travel, but are also connecting hubs to the national air transportation network.”

To provide the service, Air Choice One applied to an Essential Air Service program created by the U.S. Department of Transportation for renewal. The company did not give a timeline for the completion of that renewal process.