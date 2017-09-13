Decatur school merger on hold, board members consider options

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur District 61 Board of Education discussed another potential push towards merging two of the district's oldest schools during a scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

According to the minutes from the meeting, board members discussed amendments to the Illinois State Board of Education Health/Life Safety applications for Durfee and Johns Hill Schools. The amendments, initiated by Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau and Interim Director of Buildings and Grounds Mike Sotiroff, state that the cost of bringing both buildings to a modern/safe educational standard nearly exceed replacing the buildings altogether.

A previous application submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education was denied, as the school must show that renovation is more expensive than replacement for the request to be granted.