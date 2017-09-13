Champaign police identify suspect in September 12 bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department needs your help in locating a man wanted in connection with a September 12 bank robbery.

Detectives say the robbery happened at Regions Bank, located at 111 South State Street. Champaign police say the investigation into the robbery, including multiple interviews with witnesses, have led detectives to identify Derek L. Watson, 38, as the primary suspect in the robbery.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Watson. He is described as a white male, standing about 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a graphic design on the front and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Watson's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.