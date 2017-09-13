Decatur police make 3 arrests in August 27 homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Decatur police say Jason White, 27, Ryan Waters, 20, and Autumn Billings, 26, were arrested on September 13 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt. Police say White and Waters were arrested on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, while Billings was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice.

Detectives say Hubbartt's body was found inside a vacant house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street on August 27. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says preliminary autopsy results revealed that Hubbartt sustained gunshot wounds to the head, upper and lower torso, and right upper extremity.

Deputy Chief Dickerson says, "This case should serve as an example to the many people who may have known Zach Hubbartt, or that know the three arrested subjects, that bad choices made in life are very likely to result in very bad life consequences. It is never too late for one to make changes and lead a productive and lawful lifestyle."

The investigation into Hubbartt's death is ongoing.