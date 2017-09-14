Hero of the Week: A'shanti Mann

Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's Eisenhower cheerleader A'shanti Mann.



DECATUR -- Eisenhower sophomore A'shanti Mann doesn't even have her learner's permit to drive yet, but she's already stared down a challenge that most people don't face till they're decades older.



The 15-year-old cheerleader is WAND Sports Hero of the Week for her unusual strength, bravery and commitment to her duties while battling ovarian cancer.



Case in point: Mann was dressed and ready to go for Eisenhower's football game against Jacksonville this past Friday even though she got chemotherapy treatments that very afternoon.



Not even a 10-pound tumor can keep her from following two of her passions: school and cheerleading, and she's been nothing but brave since she was diagnosed this past summer.



For her heroic spirit in the face of an affliction that would cripple many others, WAND Sports proudly names A'shanti Mann Hero of the Week.





To contribute financially to the Mann family's medical and associated costs, email Eisenhower coach Amanda Seider at aseider@dps61.org.