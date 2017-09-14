One killed, another injured in Bloomington car crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Bloomington police are investigating a deadly car crash.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers say they found two people in a car near the intersection of Morrissey Drive and Chrisman Lane in the Bloomington area. Medical professionals pronounced one of them dead after 12:40 p.m. The name of that person will not be released until their family is notified, but an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The other person, identified as male, went to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment. Police say he suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses told officers they watched an unknown car take off from the scene, heading northbound on U.S. Route 150. The Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working on finding out the cause of the crash.

Police say they arrested 54-year-old Darin R. Scott on preliminary charges of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

This investigation is ongoing and police are asking if anyone saw a red van traveling in southeast Bloomington on Rt. 150 to call Detective Power at 309-434-2579.