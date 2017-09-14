Danville school leader may lose job

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A leader in the Danville school district could soon be dismissed.

Food Service Director Greg Lazzell is now on unpaid leave, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. District No. 118 leaders would not tell the newspaper why, but did say the decision was a personnel matter.

Other district leaders would not say if Lazzell has committed any crime.

The News-Gazette reports he could lose his job after working in the director role for over six years. The district is planning a special meeting to talk more about Lazzell’s future. It’s scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

