ATM cameras capture card theft suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Urbana believe someone stole and used debit cards from the University of Illinois campus.

U of I police say the suspect withdrew money using the cards on June 18, June 20 and June 22. Cameras at an Urbana bank, located at 201 W. Main St., showed those withdrawals.

Campus officers say the suspect charged nearly $1,800 to the cards, with charges coming from Kankakee, Monee and Chicago.

The students who own the cards told police someone took them and PIN numbers from a mailbox at Noyes Laboratory (505 S. Mathews Ave.) in Urbana. They reported the crime on Aug. 29.

University of Illinois police have released still images, captured via ATM camera, featuring the suspect wanted in connection with these incidents. These photos have been included in our article for identification purposes.

U of I police say they’re continuing to investigate the reported theft. Anyone with information should call them at (217)333-1216 or email police@illinois.edu.