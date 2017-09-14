Central Illinois workers helping restore power in Georgia, North Carolina

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois electric cooperative says it has sent crews to help restore power to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative officials say they sent crew members to join workers from other cooperatives across the country to aid in restoring power. In all, a total of about 5,000 workers from 25 states teamed up to restore service in Georgia and North Carolina.

Officials also say crews have been able to restore power to 230 kilometers of service area affected by Hurricane Irma. Despite the success, officials say they're still combating large power outages.

The Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, and serves areas in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby Counties. For more information, click here.