U of I falls in national collegiate rankings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The University of Illinois fell in national collegiate rankings. This is the second year in a row.

"So we dropped in the rankings a little bit," Kevin Pitts, Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education, says.

This year they fell 8 spots from number 44 to 52.

"What happened was last year, there was a multi-way tie," Pitts says."You know if there's a four way tie and the tie gets broken you drop four spots right away so that one of the things that happened."

Pitts says the Illinois state budget crisis played a part in harming the university's reputation.

"Definitely part of the rankings are folks weighing in on their opinion of what's happening at different institutions," Pitts says. "There's no doubt that folks are very aware of what's happening with the state of Illinois."

There was also a drop in the number of in-state residents who declined their admission.

"For sure when we asked students who declined their offer of admission, 'why did you decline?' one of the most common answers is overall cost," Pitts says.

Freshmen year will cost more than $30,000 dollars for in-state residents.

"We are one of the most expensive public schools, certainly in the Big Ten so this is something that we have to deal with," Pitts says.

He says they hope to offer more financial aid going forward, and he says with time the rankings will get higher.

"At the end of the day what we really care about is delivering quality education to our students and I think we do it as well as just about anybody out there," Pitts says.

U of I's Engineering School held it's spot at number 6.