Springfield health centers provide fresh produce

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Central Illinois Foodbank has partnered with SIU Center for Family Medicine and Central Counties Health Centers to distribute fresh produce to patients.

The partnership is made possible through a $15,000 grant from The Walt Disney Company to the foodbank. The money allowed for the purchase of two large coolers and fresh produce to each of the health centers.

"We've been working with SIU Center for Family Medicine and Central Counties Health Centers for nearly two years through our Healthy Foods Distribution program and saw the need that was our there for more fresh produce. We saw an opportunity to partner up with the health centers to do more in the way of making fresh produce available to the most vulnerable, which is why we wrote the grant." said Pam Molitoris, Executive Director of Central Illinois Foodbank.

This partnership allows for low-income families to have access to healthy food.

"This partnership with the Central Illinois Foodbank through the Disney grant has enabled us to proved healthy fresh foods to our patients as part of the services we offer within the medical home here at SIU. Fresh fruits and vegetables help patients get the nutrients they need and also maintain a healthy weight. Access to these foods also helps improve management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension." said Dr. Janet Albers, SIU Department of Family and Community Medicine chair and professor.

Since the addition of the coolers in July, the Foodbank has distributed over 30,000 pounds of fresh produce to the health centers.