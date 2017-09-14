Police: Armed robbery suspect stole money, keys

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men robbed someone at gunpoint in Decatur in the last week.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Ernest Beasley on Wednesday in connection to a robbery on Sept. 9. Police say Tarise Bryson told them two men in dark clothing came up to him on that day with handguns. They approached his parked car in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street.

Beasley gave them about $500 in cash, along with his cell phone and car keys.

A sworn statement from police says the men then drove off in his car, a 2000 Buick LeSabre. Police identified and arrested Beasley in connection to the theft. He’s in the Macon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Beasley faces three charges, including armed robbery, aggravated possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon.