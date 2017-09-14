Social service providers, businesses attend Continuum of Care meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County social service providers, business representatives, and others gathered in Decatur on Thursday for a Homeless Advisory Council/Continuum of Care Meeting.

Officials say the meeting took place at the Homeward Bound Office, located at 788 East Clay, at 1:30 p.m. Attendees discussed issues surrounding homelessness in Macon County, as well as plans for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in November.

The Continuum has worked to help identify and meet the needs of homeless residents of Macon County since 1995, as part of Dove, Inc.'s Homeward Bound program. For more information, click here or call the Homeward Bound office at (217) 362-7700.