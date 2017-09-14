EHS, Millikin collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eisenhower High School and Millikin University are partnering to collect school supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston, Texas.

Officials say donation boxes have been set up at Eisenhower High School, as well as Millikin University's Schilling Center. When the crates are filled to capacity, they are shipped to Houston, Texas to help students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Eisenhower teacher Hannah Lybarger says, "I think it just makes it that much more special that I can connect with her, and be able to help a fellow colleague rebuild their classroom, as well as help students get back on their feet and start their education again."

The next shipment of supplies from Eisenhower High School and Millikin University is expected to leave Illinois on Saturday.