Mayor of proposed sister city visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The mayor of Jining, China made a stop in the Capitol City Thursday.

Mingxian Fu, made the visit ahead of the Springfield City Council officially making the city it's third Sister City. While in town, Fu toured Memorial Medical Center, The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and the Old State Capitol. Springfield Mayor is excited for the new partnership.

"In general its an exchange of cultural ideas, educational and then it can lead to economic opportunities." said Mayor Jim Langfelder.

Mayor Langfelder pointed out that while the cities are thousands of miles apart they do bare some similarities.

"What's unique about Jining, China and Springfield is the relationship. The philosopher Confucius was born in Jining, China, and Lincoln, of course, is our greatest son from Springfield, Illinois." he said.

Jining will be Springfield's third sister city partnership and the first since 1996. Springfield is currently has Sister City partnerships with Ashikaga, Japan and San Pedro de Los Colonias, Mexico.