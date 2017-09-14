First responders, employees honored during special luncheon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall took time on Thursday to honor its long-time employees.

Officials say the employees were honored during a special luncheon Thursday afternoon. In addition to the employees, first responders from the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Department, and Decatur Ambulance Service.

In previous years, Webster-Cantrell Hall held banquets to honor its employees. However, this year, officials opted to "think outside the box" and provide a different experience for those being honored.

Webster-Cantrell Hall is a not-for-profit organization that assists Macon County residents at risk or in challenging circumstances. For more information, click here.