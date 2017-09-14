First responders, employees honored during special luncheon

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall took time on Thursday to honor its long-time employees.

Officials say the employees were honored during a special luncheon Thursday afternoon.  In addition to the employees, first responders from the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Department, and Decatur Ambulance Service.

In previous years, Webster-Cantrell Hall held banquets to honor its employees.  However, this year, officials opted to "think outside the box" and provide a different experience for those being honored.

Webster-Cantrell Hall is a not-for-profit organization that assists Macon County residents at risk or in challenging circumstances.  For more information, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More