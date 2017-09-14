'Pride Fest' set to return in Champaign-Urbana area

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – An LGBTQ pride festival is set to get underway this weekend.

CU Pride Fest 2017's first event is an Official Kick Off Party, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday. It will feature live musical performances and other entertainment.

The festival itself is organized by the Uniting Pride Center of Champaign County.

The program expands into the weekend, with the 2017 Pride Parade starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will start on the corner of Main and Walnut streets in Champaign. That event will be emceed from the rooftop of Barrelhouse 34.

A CU Pride Teen Night is scheduled for the first time ever, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the City View Ballroom on The Illinois Terminal’s fourth floor. It will feature a drag show and a meet-and-greet with drag performers. Teens are required to bring a consent form if they want to attend. People can find that information here.

Finally, the annual Drag Brunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the same City View Ballroom. Organizers have marked that event as sold out.

More information can be found at this link.