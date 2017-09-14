Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Whiskey Acres

DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) - An family of farmers is using their decades of experience to produce quality spirits for residents of the Midwest, right here in Illinois.

Whiskey Acres Distilling Company was established a few years ago in DeKalb, Illinois. The company, started by a family of farmers, produces several varieties of whiskey, ranging from rye and corn to their own brand of bourbon. Whiskey isn't the only item Whiskey Acres produces, as they also offer a farm-crafted vodka.

The company also provides tours to those who visit their distillery in the hopes of seeing what goes into the production of these spirits. Visitors are welcome between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays, from March until November.

Whiskey Acres products are available at various retailers throughout Illinois, and can also be purchased online.

For more information about Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, click here.