Crisis kits wanted for hurricane relief effort

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People in central Illinois can donate needed items to parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Decatur First Church of the Nazarene will start taking crisis kits for storm recovery starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say people should bring 2-gallon zipper lock bags, along with shampoo, soap and other hygiene items.

Cases of water, diapers and bleach will also be accepted. All donated items will be sent to southern Texas.

Crisis kits should go to the church (1177 W. Hickory Point Road) from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and continuing on Sunday.