Decatur, Ill (WAND) – One of the state’s premier art shows is this weekend in Decatur.

Arts in Central Park kicks off Friday evening (5pm-7pm) with a special VIP event. Potential art buyers pledging to buy at least one item over the weekend may attend the event.

This is the 55th year for a juried art event in Decatur. The 25th in Central Park.

Seventy artists from five states are expected to take part. One artists is expected to come in from Florida.

The art show is open to the public on Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.