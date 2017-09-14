Arts in Central Park

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – One of the state’s premier art shows is this weekend in Decatur.

Arts in Central Park kicks off Friday evening (5pm-7pm) with a special VIP event.  Potential art buyers pledging to buy at least one item over the weekend may attend the event.

This is the 55th year for a juried art event in Decatur.  The 25th in Central Park.

Seventy artists from five states are expected to take part.  One artists is expected to come in from Florida.

The art show is open to the public on Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More