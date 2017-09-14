Community encouraged to take stand against gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign residents joined police officers and representatives from CU Fresh Start in seeking ways to combat gun violence during a public forum Thursday evening.

Officials say the forum was held at McKinley Church & Foundation in Champaign from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.  A panel consisting of Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb, CU Fresh Start  Project Specialist Vivian Gray, and CU Fresh Start Community Liaison Donte Lotts shared a presentation, after which attendees were able to have their questions regarding the prevention of gun violence answered.

CU Fresh Start aims to reduce gun violence throughout the Champaign-Urbana community.  For more information about this program, click here.

