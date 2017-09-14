GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Shelbyville, Tuscola set for top ten showdown

Click the video above for our game of the week preview, featuring interviews with Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett and star quarterback Turner Pullen.

Few teams have been as dominant as Shelbyville and Tuscola through the first three weeks of the high school football season.

The Rams (3-0) have outscored their opponents 174-19. The Warriors (3-0) have been just as good, outscoring their opponents 137-28.

The Warriors check in at number two in the latest class 1A AP poll. The Rams are ranked eighth.

Tune into the Friday Frenzy at 10:05 for extended highlights from the top ten showdown in Shelbyville!