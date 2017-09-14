New store in downtown Decatur to hold ribbon cutting Friday September 15th

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - The Brass Horn, a high end men's clothing store in downtown Decatur will hold a Grand Opening on September 15th.

Officials say the ribbon cutting will happen in the morning on the business right next door called Brass Horn Too.

The store features women's clothing, specialty home items, and food items. In addition there are jewelry items by Carol Hill and handmade jewelry by local, Betsy Tanner of Betsy Tanner Designs. The shop also features teas, candles and other fun items for purchase.

