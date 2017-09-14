U of I police offering anti-theft tips to students

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department is offering several tips to students to help reduce the risk of being a victim of theft.

U of I police are urging students to lock up or secure their personal belongings whenever possible, and to never leave valuables unattended for any period of time. Students are also advised to lock the doors on their vehicles and homes, and to bring their valuables with them if they leave campus for an extended period of time.

Police offered the tips in a campus safety notice sent to students, following a burglary that happened at Oglesby Hall on September 12. Detectives say a University of Illinois student's wallet was taken from a residence hall room at some point between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day. According to the report, the student was asleep in the room during the burglary, and that the door to the room was locked.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime on campus, you are asked to call the University of Illinois Police Department at (217) 333-1216.