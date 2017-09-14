Gov. Rauner's overseas trade mission makes stop in China

SHANGHAI (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner continued his nine-day international trade mission by making a stop in Shanghai, China on Thursday.

Governor Rauner met with The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the vice chairman of Shanghai 12th Committee during his visit. Governor Rauner's Office says he expressed the need for more business opportunities, and that the best way to accomplish that would be to expand investment, economic, and trade relationships.

"I’m honored to be here because of the special friendship between China and Illinois. We have 400 Illinois companies in China creating thousands of jobs, and China has 60 companies headquartered in Illinois, including Wanxiang, Decatur’s Fuyao Glass, and Bank of China in Chicago. We shouldn’t stop there. I’m personally committed to expanding this economic relationship to benefit the people of Shanghai and Illinois," said Governor Rauner.

CPAFFC President Xu Kuangdi says, "China and the United States enjoy a long-term friendship. I highly appreciate your decision of choosing China as one of your destinations at your first foreign visit as the Governor of Illinois. We must strengthen our friendship through more exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, etc., to benefit our two peoples, and people of the world. Welcome to China!"

In a previous stop in his international trade mission, Governor Rauner visited Japan in an effort to strengthen diplomatic and trade relationships.