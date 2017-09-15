Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 4

Izaiha Johnson and No. 5 MacArthur will try to go to 4-0 on the season on Friday at Jacksonville.

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 4's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



WEEK 4 ON-AIR PREVIEW (VIDEO ABOVE)

+ MacArthur (3-0, 5A No. 5) travels to Jacksonville (0-3) to take on the Crimsons, who boast a big offensive line and game-breaking running back Marquel White.

+ Eisenhower (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season (against Jacksonville) and will look to get to .500 with a win over Lanphier (1-2) at home.



+ Game of the Week: Shelbyville (3-0, 1A No. 8) welcomes Tuscola (3-0, 1A No. 2) to town in a highly anticipated Central Illinois Conference clash. Noah Newman sets the table for the game.



+ Pana (3-0) and Carlinville (3-0, 3A No. 6) are set for what could be the game of the year in the South Central Conference.



+ Tune in Friday for a preview of Maroa-Forsyth's (2-1, 2A No. 8) trip to Pleasant Plains (2-1) as the Trojans look to bounce back from last week's lopsided loss to Williamsville.



WEEK 4 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

(2) TUSCOLA @ (8) SHELBYVILLE (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM SHELBYVILLE)



DECATUR REGION:

ALAH @ LSA

LANPHIER @ EISENHOWER

(8) ST. TERESA @ MERIDIAN

(2) TUSCOLA @ (8) SHELBYVILLE (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM SHELBYVILLE)

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR @ TAYLORVILLE

(6) CARLINVILLE @ PANA

CENTRAL A&M @ CLINTON

SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY @ WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

SANGAMON VALLEY @ CERRO GORDO-BEMENT

CHAMPAIGN REGION:

CENTENNIAL @ CENTRAL

MONTICELLO @ RANTOUL

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN @ (2) TOLONO UNITY



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

(8) MAROA-FORSYTH @ PLEASANT PLAINS

(5) MACARTHUR @ JACKSONVILLE (CARYN EISERT REPORTS FROM JACKSONVILLE)

SOUTHEAST @ SPRINGFIELD HIGH

(7) SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN @ GLENWOOD



COLES COUNTY:

CHARLESTON @ MATTOON



EFFINGHAM COUNTY:

LINCOLN @ (8) EFFINGHAM



OUT OF WAND VIEWING AREA:

(1) ROCHESTER @ UNIVERSITY (NORMAL)

MT. ZION @ MACOMB



SATURDAY:

ARCOLA @ ARGENTA-OREANA