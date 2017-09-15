Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 4

Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 4Posted:
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details have been released regarding the Decatur Police Department's investigation into the homicide of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt.
Former IHOP manager now facing murder charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.
New Food Truck Blows into Decatur
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - The Tornado Truck is serving up Fair food favorites.
The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 4's kickoff. Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show. ...
Students react to drug bust on U of I campus
Champaign -- Seven University of Illinois students were arrested during a drug bust late Thursday night, but law enforcement say it's not the end of their investigation.
Honoring and remembering those who gave their lives to save someone else’s
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham community hosted their 4th annual 9/11 Honor Stair Climb.
Man pleads guilty to marijuana charge, sentenced to prison
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested by Decatur police on multiple drug-related charges has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Cleaning up Child Support laws
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Custody battles can tear families apart and leave children without both parents around. One man is working to change the way support payments are made and how families can receive proper support as they go through Family court. Aaron Wemple, Founder of the Clean Law said, "right now a lot of parents if they are paying child support and happen to get injured at work or get disabled or get in an accident then their child support keeps accruing even ...
Decatur school merger on hold, board members consider options
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur District 61 Board of Education discussed another potential push towards merging two of the district's oldest schools during a scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.
Police: Armed robbery suspect stole money, keys
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men robbed someone at gunpoint in Decatur in the last week.
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
