DPD investigating homicide on Wood Street

Posted:

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a homicide, after responding to 1443 E. Wood Street, early Friday morning.

When they arrived on scene, police found the body of a white man, in front of the home. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Decatur police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More