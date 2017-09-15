Macon County sheriff replacement made official

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A new sheriff is taking over in Macon County this week.

Sheriff Thomas Schneider made his decision to step down and retire official in a press release. At 4 p.m. Friday, Undersheriff Howard Buffett will be sworn in to take over.

Schneider previously said in a statement that he’s in good health, but wants to make sure a neutral environment stays in place for the upcoming 2018 election. Three command officers in the Macon County office are running for the position of sheriff in 2018.

Buffett brings extensive law enforcement and business experience to the office of sheriff. He’s served as undersheriff in Macon County since Sept. 2014 and as auxiliary deputy sheriff since 2012. In total, he’s completed over 3,300 hours of patrol and training on the force and holds weapons qualifications in two states. He won the High Sheriff Award from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association this year.

Buffett’s business experience includes executive roles with Archer Daniels Midland and other companies, along with roles on a number of corporate boards. That experience gives him a background in operations, risk management, regulatory issues and geo-political issues.

“Howard’s career in business and government has provided a vast amount of administrative experience, and his last five years working closely with the sheriff and the officers in the sheriff’s office have prepared him for this responsibility,” said Decatur Park Police Chief Ed Culp.

“It has been an honor for me to serve our community as an auxiliary deputy sheriff and as undersheriff,” said Buffett. “I look forward to serving our citizens and our sheriff’s office employees in a broader capacity.”

Buffett will start full-time duties as sheriff immediately after he is sworn in Friday afternoon.