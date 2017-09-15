School bomb threat ends in all-clear

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police searched a local high school in response to a Friday morning bomb threat.

After 9 a.m., Southeast High School leaders evacuated students to the campus football field after deciding the threat was viable. Police gave an all-clear for people to return to class at around 11 a.m.

Police say District 186 has let parents know about the bomb threat.

Officers are looking for information about this situation. Anyone with knowledge should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311. The Criminal Investigations Section of the Springfield Police Department is involved in the investigation.