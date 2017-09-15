Attorney general to step down in 2019

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois’ Attorney General says she will not seek another term in office.

Lisa Madigan made the announcement in a Sept. 15 press release. She says four terms have led to a point where she’s ready to “seek a new challenge”, adding she wants to find new ways to help the people of Illinois.

"I have no doubt that having the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois as their Attorney General will forever be a highlight of my life,” said Madigan. “I thank the people of Illinois for placing their trust in me, and I want to thank all of those who have supported my work in elected office.”

Madigan says she’s proud of the work she’s done in office, from creating $13 billion in revenue for the state to saving Illinois utility ratepayers over $2.1 billion.

“I attribute our success to the hard work of the dedicated and talented lawyers and staff who I have the pleasure of working with in the Office of the Attorney General,” said Madigan. “I look forward to continuing my work as Attorney General and then taking on new, challenging opportunities at the end of my term."

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan says his daughter has made a difference for the state.

“It has been my privilege to watch her fight for the people of Illinois and do the right thing every day,” Madigan said. “She has authored tougher laws against criminals who prey on children and victims of sexual assault, fought for homeowners faced with losing their homes, and worked to ensure a more open and transparent state government.”

Lisa Madigan’s term ends in January 2019.