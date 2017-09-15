Danville school district employee charged with theft

Posted:
(Provided Photo/Newsgazette) (Provided Photo/Newsgazette)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville school district leader who was let go is now facing criminal charges.

Food Service Director Greg Lazzell is no facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars from the district. He was charged on Friday with one count of theft of government property between $10,000 and $100,000 and one count of official misconduct.

Lazzell also faces intimidation charges.

Vermilion County State's Attorney told WAND-TV's partners at the News gazette that the theft was discovered in the last few months, but had been happening over the course of several years.

Lazzell has been employed as the Food Service Director since 2011. His next court date is Oct. 5.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More