Danville school district employee charged with theft

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville school district leader who was let go is now facing criminal charges.

Food Service Director Greg Lazzell is no facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars from the district. He was charged on Friday with one count of theft of government property between $10,000 and $100,000 and one count of official misconduct.

Lazzell also faces intimidation charges.

Vermilion County State's Attorney told WAND-TV's partners at the News gazette that the theft was discovered in the last few months, but had been happening over the course of several years.

Lazzell has been employed as the Food Service Director since 2011. His next court date is Oct. 5.