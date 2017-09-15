Kincaid man shot while trying to stop argument

Posted:

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Kincaid are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of Elm Street around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right torso.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. According, to police a perimeter was set up and they were able to arrest the shooter. He was identified at 35-year-old Larry Scott.

Police believe the shooting started as an argument and ending in a shooting. The victim was not involved in the altercation and was trying to stop it.

