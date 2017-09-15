Children's Museum of Illinois hosting Sensory Friendly Event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Museum of Illinois is inviting families with children who have special needs to attend a Sensory Friendly Event Friday afternoon.

Officials say the event will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and is designed to provide a more accessible experience for children with sensory processing disorder, autism, or other special needs.

Additionally, officials say the museum offers families light dimming glasses, noise dampening earphones, and more during regular business hours to make the museum more accessible.

Admission for Friday's Sensory Friendly Event is $6 per person for everyone ages two and older. Discounts are available for families with an EBT/LINK card, families with a Military I.D., and senior citizens ages 65 and over.

For more information about the Children's Museum of Illinois, click here.