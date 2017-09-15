Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured womanPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.
-
DPD investigating homicide on Wood Street
DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a homicide, after responding to 1443 E. Wood Street, early Friday morning.
-
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details have been released regarding the Decatur Police Department's investigation into the homicide of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt.
-
Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.
-
Former IHOP manager now facing murder charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.
-
Macon County sheriff replacement made official
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A new sheriff is taking over in Macon County this week.
-
Police: Armed robbery suspect stole money, keys
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men robbed someone at gunpoint in Decatur in the last week.
-
Kincaid man shot while trying to stop argument
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Kincaid are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday evening.
-
New Food Truck Blows into Decatur
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - The Tornado Truck is serving up Fair food favorites.
-
Million-dollar Powerball winner announced in Illinois
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A Mount Zion man has claimed one of the Powerball game’s largest prizes.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
-
Shelbyville-Tuscola preview
-
Web Exclusive: Food Truck Magic
-
Tractors join tribute to Logan County boy
-
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Whiskey Acres
-
Crisis kits wanted for hurricane relief effort
-
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 4
-
Current Events
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-