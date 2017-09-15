Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.

Sworn statements from Decatur police detail several battery charges against 47-year-old Leroy Turner stemming from incidents in July 2017. The first involves a home invasion on July 4.

Police say Turner went into an ex-girlfriend’s house through a window and entered her bedroom. The woman told him to leave and threatened to call police when he refused. Officers say Turner approached her while she sat in bed and hit her in the upper chest before exiting the house.

On July 11, a different woman was driving her car on East Whitmer Street in Decatur when Turner drove toward her from the opposite direction. Officers say the woman had to stop to make room for Turner to pass because of limited space on the street. Turner is accused of speeding up and slamming into her car, then backing up and throwing a pipe wrench through her driver’s side window.

The woman had to be treated for injuries from shattered glass.

The Champaign County court system previously convicted Turner for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old teenager in 2005. He served 6 ½ years in prison for that crime. In 2014, he was sentenced to another two years behind bars for violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act in Champaign County. He now must register with law enforcement every 90 days.

Decatur police say Turner failed to tell them about two Facebook accounts he created under different names during an Oct. 16, 2016 registration. Sex offenders are required to give police all online login information, screen names and other web data when they register. In a Dec. 2016 interview, Turner admitted to police that he left the accounts off of his form.

Police arrested Turner Thursday morning at a Decatur address. He faces preliminary charges of home invasion, domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.