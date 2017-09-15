Decatur man arrested on multiple weapon-related charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing multiple charges after carrying a loaded shotgun in public, then running from officers Thursday night.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Woodford Street at 10:52 p.m. for a report of a man carrying a firearm. Upon responding, officers met with a man identified as Artez Gray, 25, near a home in the 1400 block of East Grand.

During the investigation into the incident, officers say they found a Mossberg 12 Gauge shotgun, with one live round in the chamber and three live rounds in the tube, in a bush on the southeast corner of a residence. As a result, officers attempted to handcuff Gray, but say Gray ran into the backyard of the home, where he was subdued and placed into handcuffs.

Gray is facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting a peace officer.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.