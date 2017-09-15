Decatur man facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a routine traffic stop on September 14 resulted in a drug-related arrest.

Decatur police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey for failure to signal leaving the curb in the 800 block of East Main Street. Police say the vehicle stopped in the 900 block of East North Street, and that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Eli Rice, 33, ran from the scene.

Officers say they took Rice into custody in the 900 block of East William Street. After Rice was taken into custody, Decatur police say they found Rice's wallet and a plastic bag containing a white, rock-like substance in the flight path. Police say the substance field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

During a Mirandized interview with detectives, Decatur police say Rice admitted to selling narcotics to make money, and that he discarded about one gram of "hard," or crack cocaine, while running from officers. Detectives say Rice stated he ran from police because he knew an arrest warrant had been issued for him in connection with a separate incident that happened in August.

According to sworn statements, Decatur police say Rice was observed on surveillance video leaving a van on North Water Street on August 18. Police say they performed a "terry stop" of the vehicle, during which a K-9 alerted police to the presence of illegal drug odors. Police say .7 grams of cocaine base crack, 2.9 grams of suspected marijuana, and three pills of MDMA or Ecstasy were found in the van.

Rice is facing preliminary charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and resisting or obstructing a peace officer in connection with the September arrest, and is facing preliminary possession, manufacture, and delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of marijuana charges in the August incident.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.