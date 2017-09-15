Sentencing hearing for Urbana man set for September 29

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The sentencing hearing for an Urbana man convicted of murder has been pushed back two weeks.

According to court records, Joshu'ah Young, 19, was in court Friday afternoon for a sentencing hearing.  WAND-TV's news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that Young's motion for a new trial was denied during the hearing.

Court records also show that Judge Heidi Ladd scheduled a new sentencing hearing for September 29, 2017.

Young was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard.  Young could face up to 85 years in prison for the conviction.

