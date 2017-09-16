Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 4

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!



Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!





Part 1

(6) Carlinville 55, Pana 39

Game of the Week: (2) Tuscola 47, (8) Shelbyville 44 (Evan Collins reports from Shelbyville)

(8) St. Teresa 58, Meridian 28

Central A&M 28, Clinton 18

Warrensburg-Latham 66, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6

Cheerleaders of the Week. Champaign Central



Part 2

Open: MacArthur head coach Derek Spates calls out WAND's Noah Newman for a Punt, Pass and Kick sports challenge

(5) MacArthur 49, Jacksonville 13 (Caryn Eisert reports from Jacksonville)

Lanphier 34, Eisenhower 33

(7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Glenwood 0 (Special thank you to Nathan Podunajec for his help shooting the game!)

Central State Eight scoreboard:

Springfield High 42, Southeast 0

(1) Rochester 43, University High (Normal) 7

Band of the Week: Jacksonville



Part 3

Open: Maroa-Forsyth running back Deondre Gregory previews the Trojans' game at Pleasant Plains

(8) Maroa-Forsyth 21, Pleasant Plains 13

(3) Monticello 50, Rantoul 12

(2) Unity (Tolono) 41, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Taylorville 31, Mahomet-Seymour 12

Apollo Conference scoreboard:

Mt. Zion 36, Macomb 0

Mattoon 41, Charleston 24

(8) Effingham 63, Lincoln 14

Fans of the Week: Pana



Part 4

Open: Tom McNamara of the Decatur Tribune welcomes everyone back to the Friday Frenzy

LSA 52, ALAH 0

Cerro Gordo-Bement 31, Sangamon Valley 6

Central 42, Centennial 6



Part 5

(22) South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Play of the Day: Mark Tupper of the Herald and Review shares how the Illini's trip to Florida has major recruiting implications