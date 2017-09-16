Early morning Champaign shooting leaves one injured

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A early morning Saturday shooting leaves one injured.

Champaign Police responded to the 900 Block of Pomona Dr after receiving reports of shots fired. When police arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old female who had been shot during an argument with a nearby neighbor.

Police arrested 43-year-old Alva Thomas on preliminary charges of Aggravated Discharge with a Firearm. Police say that Thomas came out of his house to confront the victim about noise. Police says Thomas began to argue with the victim and then fired two shots, one of those striking the female victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life threating injuries. Police are still investigation the shooting.