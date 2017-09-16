Early morning Champaign shooting leaves one injured

Early morning Champaign shooting leaves one injuredUpdated:
House explosion in Virden
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - The Virden Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that happened on the city's south side Friday afternoon.
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.
Decatur man arrested on multiple weapon-related charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing multiple charges after carrying a loaded shotgun in public, then running from officers Thursday night.
Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.
Florida couple resorts to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After Hurricane Irma blew through parts of Florida, a Steinhatchee couple is settling in Decatur.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 4
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 15-game Frenzy extravaganza! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!
DPD investigating homicide on Wood Street
DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a homicide, after responding to 1443 E. Wood Street, early Friday morning.
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details have been released regarding the Decatur Police Department's investigation into the homicide of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt.
Police: Armed robbery suspect stole money, keys
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men robbed someone at gunpoint in Decatur in the last week.
Macon County sheriff replacement made official
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A new sheriff is taking over in Macon County this week.
