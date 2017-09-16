A neighbor hears and sees a house explosion

VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A neighbor hears and see a house explode on Friday night.

Pat Eskew says, she was across the alley in the yard the when house exploded and she says it sounded like a bomb.

Eskew has lived in her home off East Holden for almost 70 years, and has known her neighbor for 60 years of those years. Eskew recalls people stopped in the road and she kept asking them to call 911.

Chief Rick Wiese, says police and fire responded to the building on fire and the building next door was on fire as well and there was one elderly female was injured and was taken to the hospital.

Officials haven't released the name of the woman who lived in the home or her condition. The explosion is still under investigation.