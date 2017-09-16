DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To kick off National Child Passenger Safety Week HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosted a car seat safety check.

People who had questions about car seats or just wanted more information were welcome to join a crew in the parking lot. Skilled volunteers checked seats and corrected mistakes anyone may have.

Jennifer Tony, a program director for the Traffic Safety and Resource Center says, they see about 95% of misuse with car seats. She also says one of the common misuses is advancing a child too soon.