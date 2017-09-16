No. 14 Illinois State smothers Eastern Illinois

Posted:
Illinois State linebacker Tyree Horton recorded 11 tackles, 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss in his first full game since transferring from TCU. Illinois State linebacker Tyree Horton recorded 11 tackles, 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss in his first full game since transferring from TCU.

Click the video above for a complete report from the 106th Mid-America Classic between No. 14 Illinois State and Eastern Illinois!

CHARLESTON -- Illinois State played spoiler at Eastern Illinois' home opener on Saturday, stifling the Panther offense to the tune of 14 rushing yards (-22 in the first half) in a 44-13 win at O'Brien Field.

The Redbirds shut down the Panthers' (1-2) offense and allowed just one offensive touchdown (a rushing score from quarterback Scotty Gilkey). Linebacker Tyree Horton paved the way for Brock Spack's defense, posting 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss, while defensive end Jason Harris racked up 9 tackles of his own to go with a sack. In all, the Redbirds recorded 6 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

Illinois State (2-0) also rushed for 233 yards on 44 carries (5.3 yards per carry) including 89 yards and two touchdowns from James Robinson and 84 yards and a score from Markel Smith.

