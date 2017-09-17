The Shoreline Classic official race

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A beautiful sunrise over Nelson Park Sunday morning.



Runners of all speeds gather in Decatur to run the Shoreline Classic.

For one pair of runners, the Shoreline Classic was their reunion. Cindy Scott says she's a proud mom enjoys the fact that her son comes back and run with with her.



Adam Scott is a Decatur native, but is in the Navy Reserves in Narration. He doesn't get much time to come home. Adam says, back in 2011 back when she (Cindy) started her fitness journey I decided that I would fly back. So I had to fly back and do the Shoreline with her in 2011.

Six years later, they are back in Decatur together running the Shoreline Classic. Cindy says, it just brings back a lot of great memories just the fact that he supports me and that he's willing to come out here to share this experience with me it's awesome



The Decatur community came together, some members lining the streets and cheering people on, others volunteering. Then the crazy ones running the race.

