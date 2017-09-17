Candlelight Vigil held for missing University of Illinois scholar

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Yingying Zhang has been missing for 100 days.

In Chinese culture, 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Her boyfriend Xaolin Ho says, one hundred days is a struggle journey for us and Yingying is still not found.



The Zhang family is broken. Hou says, I ask myself hundreds of times why did this disaster happen to such a kind girl and kind family.

The ceremony held on campus. The Dean of the College of Agriculture Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Kid Well says, this is one of the most heart breaking things I've experienced in my 23 years in macadamia people come here to fulfill dreams not for dreams to be crushed.

Candles illuminated, while a song was sang in the background.



Hou says, we have been lovers for eight years we didn't get married legally but in my heart she has been my wife for a long time.

