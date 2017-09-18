Hurricane scams prompt warning to Illinois investors

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois leaders are warning the public about post-hurricane scams.

Secretary of State Jesse White wants investors to be cautious of fraudulent investment opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, where companies claim to have pools or bonds available for people who need help. Fake investors might also claim to have new technology or ways to restore power for victims.

White says these efforts to bring in investors could come in phone calls, emails or messages on social media.

"Natural disasters like this one have many stories which highlight the best in people as neighbors help neighbors, but these situations can also bring out the worst in people, particularly those seeking to profit from the misfortune of others," said White. "Illinois residents should be aware of companies and individuals offering investments involving the aftermath of these hurricanes."

Investors are asked to delete messages from people claiming to offer opportunities related to the hurricanes and hang up on cold callers. White says it’s best to ignore guarantees of investment returns and low risks. People can also check the Secretary of State’s Securities Department to make sure both the seller and investment involved are operating legally.

"Con-artists may claim that their companies have government contracts to help with the clean up or rebuilding effort,” White said. “Investors should always research the companies and salespersons before investing."