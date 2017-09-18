Police: Man bit officer, made threats

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is accused of attacking a police officer.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Anthony Arnone on Sunday after an argument with a senior citizen escalated. Officers say Arnone threatened to shoot the person and ran when someone called police. Officers never found a weapon on Arnone.

Arnone is accused of threatening an officer’s family after police caught up to him in the 2300 block of Marshall Avenue in Mattoon. Police say he resisted them and spat at them before biting an officer in the arm.

Officers say Arnone had synthetic cannabis on him at the time of the arrest. He’s now behind bars in Mattoon and faces six charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threatening a public official, aggravated battery to an officer and possession of synthetic cannabis.