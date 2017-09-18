Police: Man bit officer, made threats

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Arnone, 36 Anthony Arnone, 36

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is accused of attacking a police officer.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Anthony Arnone on Sunday after an argument with a senior citizen escalated. Officers say Arnone threatened to shoot the person and ran when someone called police. Officers never found a weapon on Arnone.

Arnone is accused of threatening an officer’s family after police caught up to him in the 2300 block of Marshall Avenue in Mattoon. Police say he resisted them and spat at them before biting an officer in the arm.

Officers say Arnone had synthetic cannabis on him at the time of the arrest. He’s now behind bars in Mattoon and faces six charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threatening a public official, aggravated battery to an officer and possession of synthetic cannabis.   

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More